home

Meer:

Elja Trum

Winnaars Photofacts Academy 10 jaar winactie

vrijdag 22 december 2023, 14:28 door | 35x gelezen | 0 reacties

In november kon je meedoen aan onze grote winactie. Daarbij maakte je kans op maar liefst 100 prijzen met een totale waarde van meer dan 15.000 euro. Inmiddels zijn de winnaars bekend. In dit artikel een overzicht.

Wilma


En de winnaars zijn...

LidNaamPrijsMet dank aan
63142WilmaEizo ColorEdge CG2700S monitorEizo
74960WimApple MacBook Air M2 15Photofacts
1412AnneliesFujifilm X-S10 met XC 15-45mmFujifilm
55140BartCanon PRO-300 A3 printerCanon Nederland
3612FransElinchrom D-Lite RX One flitssetPhotofacts
41049DominiqueWacom One 13 TouchWacom
211GuusDJI Mini 2 SE + RemotePhotofacts
9065AnnetteBenro Rhino Carbon Statief KitCameranu.nl

Wim



LidNaamPrijsMet dank aan
60270MoniqueDibond afdrukProfotonet
79898BasWorkshop bij Frank DoorhofFrank Doorhof
63403PietWorkshop PortretfotografieElja Trum
104972HeidiWorkshop PortretfotografieElja Trum
94598MargaWorkshop PortretfotografieElja Trum
72711S.Workshop PortretfotografieElja Trum
71530WimWorkshop PortretfotografieElja Trum
94265DymphWorkshop LandschapfotografieNando Harmsen
94578RobertWorkshop LandschapfotografieNando Harmsen
7135CoemansWorkshop LandschapfotografieNando Harmsen
35474JohanWorkshop LandschapfotografieNando Harmsen
73721KarinWorkshop LandschapfotografieNando Harmsen

Annelies



LidNaamPrijsMet dank aan
100732HildaGratis extra jaar PFAPhotofacts
39472LeenGratis extra jaar PFAPhotofacts
96405EricGratis extra jaar PFAPhotofacts
1405TjipGratis extra jaar PFAPhotofacts
840HarGratis extra jaar PFAPhotofacts
99381JohanGratis extra jaar PFAPhotofacts
7378FritsGratis extra jaar PFAPhotofacts
3838PepitaGratis extra jaar PFAPhotofacts
1030DinekeGratis extra jaar PFAPhotofacts
11JokeGratis extra jaar PFAPhotofacts
201RiekeXpozer 80 x 120cm afdrukXpozer
1044AartBoek: MeesterportrettenVanDuuren Media
42985HansBoek: Analoge FotografieVanDuuren Media
94629JaapBoek: Belichten, Fotograf...VanDuuren Media

Frans






LidNaamPrijsMet dank aan
66440GustBoek: De PortretbijbelPhotofacts
52561EllyBoek: De PortretbijbelPhotofacts
9281AlainBoek: De PortretbijbelPhotofacts
91367WilBoek: De PortretbijbelPhotofacts
50748RobBoek: De PortretbijbelPhotofacts
8137SjohnBoek: De PortretbijbelPhotofacts
87215HansBoek: De PortretbijbelPhotofacts
104508AnkBoek: De PortretbijbelPhotofacts
6830TheoBoek: De PortretbijbelPhotofacts
56463JohnBoek: De PortretbijbelPhotofacts
6782BoudewijnBoek: De FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
53939EricBoek: De FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
75931EddyBoek: De FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
6127A.P.Boek: De FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
88057JeroenBoek: De FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
67WillemBoek: De FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
1373VanessaBoek: De FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
2793FritsBoek: De FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
2872PaschaBoek: De FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
89154RobBoek: De FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
50326TinyBoek: De SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
31999SandraBoek: De SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
66006SandraBoek: De SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
97052DirkBoek: De SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
26643SaraBoek: De SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
34124EllenBoek: De SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
42501RiaBoek: De SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
9060WiesBoek: De SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
41633TienkaBoek: De SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
43826InaBoek: De SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
92405MarijeBoek: De FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
100330CelesteBoek: De Flitsbijbelhotofacts
16262DennisBoek: De FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
94269AnnaBoek: De FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
4092EddieBoek: De FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
76181NolBoek: De FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
43353JeannetteBoek: De FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
1455JohanBoek: De FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
87594JoopBoek: De FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
1608ChrisBoek: De FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
104297RuudDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
50124PaulDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
371JanDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
686LyonneDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
106036CarlaDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
34153HildaDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
55174JoseDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
64350RuudDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
104688MarjaDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
45428KoosDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
104914MarjoleineBoek: De NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
58755KarlaBoek: De NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
95443TimBoek: De NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
62064JohnBoek: De NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
64823HermanBoek: De NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
78169LiliBoek: De NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
88089DorineBoek: De NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
27875RobertBoek: De NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
97437HansBoek: De NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
4177RudiBoek: De NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
39787EmmyBoek: De LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
63300FokkeBoek: De LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
97570WilfriedBoek: De LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
62189MarieBoek: De LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
94634TonnyBoek: De LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
64338AgeethBoek: De LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
59705CarolinaBoek: De LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
4197AadBoek: De LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
48944ErikBoek: De LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
45994GuyBoek: De LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts

Alle prijzen zijn inmiddels verzonden. Alle winnaars ontzettend gefeliciteerd!

Winactie merken 2023


Wil jij ook gave foto's maken?

Probeer twee weken gratis onze online cursussen over fotografie. Je krijgt direct toegang tot meer dan 100 cursussen. Na twee weken vervalt je proeflidmaatschap automatisch. Je zit dus nergens aan vast.

14 dagen gratis fotografiecursussen kijken

Elja Trum

Over de auteur

Elja Trum is oprichter van Photofacts, online fotografiecursussite Photofacts Academy en het blog Teslafacts. Hij schrijft sinds 2006 over fotografie. Elja is ook auteur van boeken over zwart-wit-, flits- en portretfotografie.

0 reacties

    Er zijn nog geen reacties op dit artikel.
    Deel als eerste jouw mening over dit onderwerp!

Deel jouw mening

Bekijk ons reactiebeleid.

De Portretbijbel door Elja Trum
Cursus Luminar AI met Nando Harmsen

Ook interessant

Toon alle artikelen binnen Acties
home

Photofacts wordt mede mogelijk gemaakt door


Ontvang wekelijks fotografietips in je inbox

45.930 fotografie enthousiastelingen ontvangen de tips al!
Meer over de wekelijkse mail. Of blijf op de hoogte via Facebook. Aanmelding beveiligd met Google reCaptcha.

Elja Trum

Elja Trum

Photofacts; alles wat met fotografie te maken heeft!

Wil je graag mooiere foto's maken en op de hoogte blijven van ontwikkelingen binnen de fotografie? Photofacts plaatst leerzame artikelen die gerelateerd zijn aan fotografie. Variërend van product-aankondiging tot praktische fotografietips of de bespreking van een website. Photofacts bericht dagelijks over fotografie en is een uit de hand gelopen hobby project van Elja Trum. De artikelen worden geschreven door een team van vrijwillige bloggers. Mocht je het leuk vinden om een of meerdere artikelen te schrijven op Photofacts, neem dan contact op.Meer over Photofacts

Gratis eBook: Fotograferen van Kinderen

Mis dit niet: Tips voor adembenemende familiekiekjes!
Ontdek 25 praktische tips waardoor je prachtige foto's van je (klein)kinderen kunt maken. Je krijgt van mij ook wekelijks nieuwe fotografietips per mail.



Nee, ik maak al fantastische foto's van kinderen

Om Photofacts.nl goed te laten functioneren maken we gebruik van cookies. Bekijk ons cookiebeleid. akkoord