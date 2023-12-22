Winnaars Photofacts Academy 10 jaar winactie

Meer:
Winnaars Photofacts Academy 10 jaar winactievrijdag 22 december 2023, 14:28 door Elja Trum | 35x gelezen | 0 reacties
In november kon je meedoen aan onze grote winactie. Daarbij maakte je kans op maar liefst 100 prijzen met een totale waarde van meer dan 15.000 euro. Inmiddels zijn de winnaars bekend. In dit artikel een overzicht.
En de winnaars zijn...
|Lid
|Naam
|Prijs
|Met dank aan
|63142
|Wilma
|Eizo ColorEdge CG2700S monitor
|Eizo
|74960
|Wim
|Apple MacBook Air M2 15
|Photofacts
|1412
|Annelies
|Fujifilm X-S10 met XC 15-45mm
|Fujifilm
|55140
|Bart
|Canon PRO-300 A3 printer
|Canon Nederland
|3612
|Frans
|Elinchrom D-Lite RX One flitsset
|Photofacts
|41049
|Dominique
|Wacom One 13 Touch
|Wacom
|211
|Guus
|DJI Mini 2 SE + Remote
|Photofacts
|9065
|Annette
|Benro Rhino Carbon Statief Kit
|Cameranu.nl
|Lid
|Naam
|Prijs
|Met dank aan
|60270
|Monique
|Dibond afdruk
|Profotonet
|79898
|Bas
|Workshop bij Frank Doorhof
|Frank Doorhof
|63403
|Piet
|Workshop Portretfotografie
|Elja Trum
|104972
|Heidi
|Workshop Portretfotografie
|Elja Trum
|94598
|Marga
|Workshop Portretfotografie
|Elja Trum
|72711
|S.
|Workshop Portretfotografie
|Elja Trum
|71530
|Wim
|Workshop Portretfotografie
|Elja Trum
|94265
|Dymph
|Workshop Landschapfotografie
|Nando Harmsen
|94578
|Robert
|Workshop Landschapfotografie
|Nando Harmsen
|7135
|Coemans
|Workshop Landschapfotografie
|Nando Harmsen
|35474
|Johan
|Workshop Landschapfotografie
|Nando Harmsen
|73721
|Karin
|Workshop Landschapfotografie
|Nando Harmsen
|Lid
|Naam
|Prijs
|Met dank aan
|100732
|Hilda
|Gratis extra jaar PFA
|Photofacts
|39472
|Leen
|Gratis extra jaar PFA
|Photofacts
|96405
|Eric
|Gratis extra jaar PFA
|Photofacts
|1405
|Tjip
|Gratis extra jaar PFA
|Photofacts
|840
|Har
|Gratis extra jaar PFA
|Photofacts
|99381
|Johan
|Gratis extra jaar PFA
|Photofacts
|7378
|Frits
|Gratis extra jaar PFA
|Photofacts
|3838
|Pepita
|Gratis extra jaar PFA
|Photofacts
|1030
|Dineke
|Gratis extra jaar PFA
|Photofacts
|11
|Joke
|Gratis extra jaar PFA
|Photofacts
|201
|Rieke
|Xpozer 80 x 120cm afdruk
|Xpozer
|1044
|Aart
|Boek: Meesterportretten
|VanDuuren Media
|42985
|Hans
|Boek: Analoge Fotografie
|VanDuuren Media
|94629
|Jaap
|Boek: Belichten, Fotograf...
|VanDuuren Media
|Lid
|Naam
|Prijs
|Met dank aan
|66440
|Gust
|Boek: De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|52561
|Elly
|Boek: De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|9281
|Alain
|Boek: De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|91367
|Wil
|Boek: De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|50748
|Rob
|Boek: De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|8137
|Sjohn
|Boek: De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|87215
|Hans
|Boek: De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|104508
|Ank
|Boek: De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|6830
|Theo
|Boek: De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|56463
|John
|Boek: De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|6782
|Boudewijn
|Boek: De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|53939
|Eric
|Boek: De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|75931
|Eddy
|Boek: De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|6127
|A.P.
|Boek: De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|88057
|Jeroen
|Boek: De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|67
|Willem
|Boek: De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|1373
|Vanessa
|Boek: De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|2793
|Frits
|Boek: De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|2872
|Pascha
|Boek: De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|89154
|Rob
|Boek: De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|50326
|Tiny
|Boek: De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|31999
|Sandra
|Boek: De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|66006
|Sandra
|Boek: De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|97052
|Dirk
|Boek: De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|26643
|Sara
|Boek: De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|34124
|Ellen
|Boek: De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|42501
|Ria
|Boek: De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|9060
|Wies
|Boek: De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|41633
|Tienka
|Boek: De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|43826
|Ina
|Boek: De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|92405
|Marije
|Boek: De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|100330
|Celeste
|Boek: De Flitsbijbel
|hotofacts
|16262
|Dennis
|Boek: De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|94269
|Anna
|Boek: De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|4092
|Eddie
|Boek: De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|76181
|Nol
|Boek: De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|43353
|Jeannette
|Boek: De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|1455
|Johan
|Boek: De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|87594
|Joop
|Boek: De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|1608
|Chris
|Boek: De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|104297
|Ruud
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|50124
|Paul
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|371
|Jan
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|686
|Lyonne
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|106036
|Carla
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|34153
|Hilda
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|55174
|Jose
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|64350
|Ruud
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|104688
|Marja
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|45428
|Koos
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|104914
|Marjoleine
|Boek: De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|58755
|Karla
|Boek: De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|95443
|Tim
|Boek: De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|62064
|John
|Boek: De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|64823
|Herman
|Boek: De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|78169
|Lili
|Boek: De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|88089
|Dorine
|Boek: De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|27875
|Robert
|Boek: De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|97437
|Hans
|Boek: De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|4177
|Rudi
|Boek: De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|39787
|Emmy
|Boek: De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|63300
|Fokke
|Boek: De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|97570
|Wilfried
|Boek: De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|62189
|Marie
|Boek: De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|94634
|Tonny
|Boek: De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|64338
|Ageeth
|Boek: De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|59705
|Carolina
|Boek: De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|4197
|Aad
|Boek: De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|48944
|Erik
|Boek: De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|45994
|Guy
|Boek: De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
Alle prijzen zijn inmiddels verzonden. Alle winnaars ontzettend gefeliciteerd!
Over de auteur
Elja Trum is oprichter van Photofacts, online fotografiecursussite Photofacts Academy en het blog Teslafacts. Hij schrijft sinds 2006 over fotografie. Elja is ook auteur van boeken over zwart-wit-, flits- en portretfotografie.
