Winnaars Photofacts Academy 11 jaar winactie

Winnaars Photofacts Academy 11 jaar winactievrijdag 20 december 2024, 16:32 door Elja Trum | 307x gelezen | 0 reacties
In november kon je meedoen aan onze grote winactie. Daarbij maakte je kans op maar liefst 137 prijzen met een totale waarde van meer dan 18.000 euro. Inmiddels zijn de winnaars bekend. In dit artikel een overzicht.
En de winnaars zijn...
|Lid
|Naam
|Prijs
|Met dank aan
|90281
|Gitte
|Eizo Coloredge CG2700s
|Eizo
|959
|Bert
|Sony A6700 + 16-50mm
|Sony
|264
|Tineke
|Apple MacBook Air M3 15"
|Photofacts
|4070
|Corné
|Elinchrom ONE Portrait Kit
|Elinchrom
|61188
|Elle
|Fujifilm X-M5 met XC 15-45mm objectief
|Fujifilm
|9395
|Nico
|Wacom Movink
|Wacom
|98335
|Chantal
|GlareOne Vega 400 flitsset
|Camernu.nl
|43654
|Stephan
|DJI Mini 3 drone
|Photofacts
|36033
|Jol
|Workshop Straatfotografie met Michiel Heijmans
|Michiel Heijmans
|86335
|Elly
|Dibond afdruk (60 x 90 cm) + ophangsysteem en baklijst
|Profotonet
|76451
|Bert
|Workshop bij Frank Doorhof
|Frank Doorhof
|6348
|Anton
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|87654
|Koos
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|48234
|Ad
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|91732
|Sara
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|598
|Antonette
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|47296
|Karen
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|66399
|Jurgen
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|108621
|Marco
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|186
|Tony
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|23722
|Cor
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|26523
|Sander
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|91176
|Marlies
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|55943
|Luc
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|1370
|Dick
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|20064
|Jurre
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|9075
|Michael
|PFA jaarlidmaatschap
|Photofacts
|50365
|Kees
|Workshop Portretfotografie
|Photofacts
|63386
|Rijk
|Workshop Portretfotografie
|Photofacts
|5279
|Inge
|Workshop Portretfotografie
|Photofacts
|171
|Ineke
|Workshop Portretfotografie
|Photofacts
|1266
|Szilvia
|Workshop Portretfotografie
|Photofacts
|73108
|Peter
|Workshop Landschapsfotografie
|Photofacts
|78551
|Jan
|Workshop Landschapsfotografie
|Photofacts
|66587
|Gerrit
|Workshop Landschapsfotografie
|Photofacts
|78208
|J.
|Workshop Landschapsfotografie
|Photofacts
|8912
|Vincent
|Workshop Landschapsfotografie
|Photofacts
|58557
|Bernetta
|Xpozer EPIX 8-pack
|Xpozer
|109696
|Sylvia
|Jaarabonnement op Focus Magazine
|Focus Magazine
|64338
|Ageeth
|Belichten, fotograferen, retoucheren!, Scott Kelby
|Van Duuren
|98645
|Dirk
|Visie op Fotografie, Huub Keulers, Lorette Janssen
|Van Duuren
|5617
|Theo
|Handboek Fotografie, Pieter Dhaeze
|Van Duuren
|98851
|Frenk
|De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|94210
|Marco
|De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|63096
|Conny
|De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|1481
|Cor
|De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|49672
|Wil
|De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|1256
|Ineke
|De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|11104
|Wilma
|De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|43377
|Ivo
|De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|10782
|Karin
|De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|778
|Ad
|De Portretbijbel
|Photofacts
|51052
|John
|De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|98536
|Salomon
|De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|79267
|Gerard
|De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|81868
|Philippe
|De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|55833
|Dick
|De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|95059
|Chris
|De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|1318
|Bertus
|De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|5475
|Jan
|De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|645
|Bruno
|De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|42148
|Dirk
|De Fotografiebijbel
|Photofacts
|33430
|Mary
|De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|60690
|Dirk
|De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|45195
|Charlotte
|De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|1785
|Bart
|De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|95461
|Carina
|De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|50484
|Rita
|De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|55987
|Ellen
|De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|65296
|Jacqueline
|De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|63407
|Bertha
|De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|60599
|Connie
|De Sportfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|79799
|lisanne
|De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|7864
|Chris
|De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|549
|Johan
|De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|10619
|Lidwien
|De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|479
|Mieke
|De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|63237
|Ginet
|De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|1566
|Patrick
|De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|58817
|Kirsten
|De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|105045
|Ronnie
|De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|104471
|Hans
|De Flitsbijbel
|Photofacts
|1582
|Johanna
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|2976
|Eddy
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|86225
|Carine
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|6591
|Jack
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|101187
|jan
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|75509
|Trudy
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|10889
|Dhollander
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|5036
|Carlos
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|1621
|Roman
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|4080
|Jurgen
|De Straatfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|48990
|Dimitri
|De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|54920
|Nicole
|De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|104365
|Rudi
|De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|99875
|Lj
|De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|77805
|Marina
|De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|109163
|jos
|De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|62757
|Paul
|De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|109108
|Clemens
|De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|86253
|Rene
|De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|108036
|Pieternel
|De Nachtfotobijbel
|Photofacts
|95319
|Jan Willem
|De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|93075
|Johan
|De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|100397
|Conny
|De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|105006
|Jan Piet
|De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|10561
|Freddy
|De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|58017
|Monique
|De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|92954
|Joep
|De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|94402
|Theo
|De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|339
|Rudy
|De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|80235
|Simon
|De Landschapsbijbel
|Photofacts
|85210
|Thoni
|De Zwart-witbijbel
|Photofacts
|86757
|Michel
|De Zwart-witbijbel
|Photofacts
|938
|Avon
|De Zwart-witbijbel
|Photofacts
|92796
|Guido
|De Zwart-witbijbel
|Photofacts
|31748
|Ruud
|De Zwart-witbijbel
|Photofacts
|2694
|Marc
|De Zwart-witbijbel
|Photofacts
|708
|Klaas
|De Zwart-witbijbel
|Photofacts
|97392
|Hans
|De Zwart-witbijbel
|Photofacts
|86149
|Harry
|De Zwart-witbijbel
|Photofacts
|104303
|Jason
|De Lightroombijbel
|Photofacts
|39724
|Michel
|De Lightroombijbel
|Photofacts
|4076
|Plony
|De Lightroombijbel
|Photofacts
|82372
|Hans
|De Lightroombijbel
|Photofacts
|506
|Dick
|De Lightroombijbel
|Photofacts
|109972
|Eduard
|De Lightroombijbel
|Photofacts
|98349
|Jeannette
|De Lightroombijbel
|Photofacts
|1364
|Luk
|De Lightroombijbel
|Photofacts
|510
|Willem
|De Lightroombijbel
|Photofacts
|109743
|Frank
|De Lightroombijbel
|Photofacts
|109548
|Luc
|De Lightroombijbel
|Photofacts
|109891
|Marian
|Complexiteit van het Fotograferen
|Photofacts
|77072
|Karst
|Grip op Creativiteit
|Photofacts
|251
|Ivan
|Ontdek Photoshop Elements 2024
|Photofacts
|109876
|William
|Smartphone Fotografie
|Photofacts
|109852
|Danny
|Het Photoshop Lagen Boek
|Photofacts
|3731
|Annet
|Perfect Belichten
|Photofacts
Alle winnaars ontzettend gefeliciteerd!
Wil jij ook gave foto's maken?Probeer twee weken gratis onze online cursussen over fotografie. Je krijgt direct toegang tot meer dan 100 cursussen. Na twee weken vervalt je proeflidmaatschap automatisch. Je zit dus nergens aan vast.
14 dagen gratis fotografiecursussen kijken
Over de auteur
Elja Trum is oprichter van Photofacts, online fotografiecursussite Photofacts Academy en het blog Teslafacts. Hij schrijft sinds 2006 over fotografie. Elja is ook auteur van boeken over zwart-witfotografie, flitsfotografie en portretfotografie.
