Photofacts Academy

Photofacts Academy; 100+ Fotografie Cursussen
Fotograferen wordt makkelijker en leuker

Boek

De Fotobijbels; Boeken over Fotografie
101 Praktische fotografietips voor betere foto's

home

Meer: Acties

Elja Trum

Winnaars Photofacts Academy 11 jaar winactie

vrijdag 20 december 2024, 16:32 door | 307x gelezen | 0 reacties

In november kon je meedoen aan onze grote winactie. Daarbij maakte je kans op maar liefst 137 prijzen met een totale waarde van meer dan 18.000 euro. Inmiddels zijn de winnaars bekend. In dit artikel een overzicht.

Gitte


En de winnaars zijn...

LidNaamPrijsMet dank aan
90281GitteEizo Coloredge CG2700sEizo
959BertSony A6700 + 16-50mmSony
264TinekeApple MacBook Air M3 15"Photofacts
4070CornéElinchrom ONE Portrait KitElinchrom
61188ElleFujifilm X-M5 met XC 15-45mm objectiefFujifilm
9395NicoWacom MovinkWacom
98335ChantalGlareOne Vega 400 flitssetCamernu.nl
43654StephanDJI Mini 3 dronePhotofacts


Bert


LidNaamPrijsMet dank aan
36033JolWorkshop Straatfotografie met Michiel HeijmansMichiel Heijmans
86335EllyDibond afdruk (60 x 90 cm) + ophangsysteem en baklijstProfotonet
76451BertWorkshop bij Frank DoorhofFrank Doorhof
6348AntonPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
87654KoosPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
48234AdPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
91732SaraPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
598AntonettePFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
47296KarenPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
66399JurgenPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
108621MarcoPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
186TonyPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
23722CorPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
26523SanderPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
91176MarliesPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
55943LucPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
1370DickPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
20064JurrePFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts
9075MichaelPFA jaarlidmaatschapPhotofacts


Tineke


LidNaamPrijsMet dank aan
50365KeesWorkshop PortretfotografiePhotofacts
63386RijkWorkshop PortretfotografiePhotofacts
5279IngeWorkshop PortretfotografiePhotofacts
171InekeWorkshop PortretfotografiePhotofacts
1266SzilviaWorkshop PortretfotografiePhotofacts
73108PeterWorkshop LandschapsfotografiePhotofacts
78551JanWorkshop LandschapsfotografiePhotofacts
66587GerritWorkshop LandschapsfotografiePhotofacts
78208J.Workshop LandschapsfotografiePhotofacts
8912VincentWorkshop LandschapsfotografiePhotofacts
58557BernettaXpozer EPIX 8-packXpozer
109696SylviaJaarabonnement op Focus MagazineFocus Magazine
64338AgeethBelichten, fotograferen, retoucheren!, Scott KelbyVan Duuren
98645DirkVisie op Fotografie, Huub Keulers, Lorette JanssenVan Duuren
5617TheoHandboek Fotografie, Pieter DhaezeVan Duuren


Corné


LidNaamPrijsMet dank aan
98851FrenkDe PortretbijbelPhotofacts
94210MarcoDe PortretbijbelPhotofacts
63096ConnyDe PortretbijbelPhotofacts
1481CorDe PortretbijbelPhotofacts
49672WilDe PortretbijbelPhotofacts
1256InekeDe PortretbijbelPhotofacts
11104WilmaDe PortretbijbelPhotofacts
43377IvoDe PortretbijbelPhotofacts
10782KarinDe PortretbijbelPhotofacts
778AdDe PortretbijbelPhotofacts
51052JohnDe FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
98536SalomonDe FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
79267GerardDe FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
81868PhilippeDe FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
55833DickDe FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
95059ChrisDe FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
1318BertusDe FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
5475JanDe FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
645BrunoDe FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
42148DirkDe FotografiebijbelPhotofacts
33430MaryDe SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
60690DirkDe SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
45195CharlotteDe SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
1785BartDe SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
95461CarinaDe SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
50484RitaDe SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
55987EllenDe SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
65296JacquelineDe SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
63407BerthaDe SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
60599ConnieDe SportfotobijbelPhotofacts
79799lisanneDe FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
7864ChrisDe FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
549JohanDe FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
10619LidwienDe FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
479MiekeDe FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
63237GinetDe FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
1566PatrickDe FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
58817KirstenDe FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
105045RonnieDe FlitsbijbelPhotofacts
104471HansDe FlitsbijbelPhotofacts


05 nico wacom


LidNaamPrijsMet dank aan
1582JohannaDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
2976EddyDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
86225CarineDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
6591JackDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
101187janDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
75509TrudyDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
10889DhollanderDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
5036CarlosDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
1621RomanDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
4080JurgenDe StraatfotobijbelPhotofacts
48990DimitriDe NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
54920NicoleDe NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
104365RudiDe NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
99875LjDe NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
77805MarinaDe NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
109163josDe NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
62757PaulDe NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
109108ClemensDe NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
86253ReneDe NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts
108036PieternelDe NachtfotobijbelPhotofacts


Stephan


LidNaamPrijsMet dank aan
95319Jan WillemDe LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
93075JohanDe LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
100397ConnyDe LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
105006Jan PietDe LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
10561FreddyDe LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
58017MoniqueDe LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
92954JoepDe LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
94402TheoDe LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
339RudyDe LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
80235SimonDe LandschapsbijbelPhotofacts
85210ThoniDe Zwart-witbijbelPhotofacts
86757MichelDe Zwart-witbijbelPhotofacts
938AvonDe Zwart-witbijbelPhotofacts
92796GuidoDe Zwart-witbijbelPhotofacts
31748RuudDe Zwart-witbijbelPhotofacts
2694MarcDe Zwart-witbijbelPhotofacts
708KlaasDe Zwart-witbijbelPhotofacts
97392HansDe Zwart-witbijbelPhotofacts
86149HarryDe Zwart-witbijbelPhotofacts
104303JasonDe LightroombijbelPhotofacts
39724MichelDe LightroombijbelPhotofacts
4076PlonyDe LightroombijbelPhotofacts
82372HansDe LightroombijbelPhotofacts
506DickDe LightroombijbelPhotofacts
109972EduardDe LightroombijbelPhotofacts
98349JeannetteDe LightroombijbelPhotofacts
1364LukDe LightroombijbelPhotofacts
510WillemDe LightroombijbelPhotofacts
109743FrankDe LightroombijbelPhotofacts
109548LucDe LightroombijbelPhotofacts
109891MarianComplexiteit van het FotograferenPhotofacts
77072KarstGrip op CreativiteitPhotofacts
251IvanOntdek Photoshop Elements 2024Photofacts
109876WilliamSmartphone FotografiePhotofacts
109852DannyHet Photoshop Lagen BoekPhotofacts
3731AnnetPerfect BelichtenPhotofacts


Alle winnaars ontzettend gefeliciteerd!

Winactie merken 2024


Wil jij ook gave foto's maken?

Probeer twee weken gratis onze online cursussen over fotografie. Je krijgt direct toegang tot meer dan 100 cursussen. Na twee weken vervalt je proeflidmaatschap automatisch. Je zit dus nergens aan vast.

14 dagen gratis fotografiecursussen kijken

Elja Trum

Over de auteur

Elja Trum is oprichter van Photofacts, online fotografiecursussite Photofacts Academy en het blog Teslafacts. Hij schrijft sinds 2006 over fotografie. Elja is ook auteur van boeken over zwart-witfotografie, flitsfotografie en portretfotografie.

0 reacties

    Er zijn nog geen reacties op dit artikel.
    Deel als eerste jouw mening over dit onderwerp!

Deel jouw mening

Bekijk ons reactiebeleid.

Van Beeld naar Kunst met Micky Hoogendijk
Creatieve Technieken met Bart Siebelink

Ook interessant

Toon alle artikelen binnen Acties
home

Photofacts wordt mede mogelijk gemaakt door


Ontvang wekelijks fotografietips in je inbox

44.274 fotografie enthousiastelingen ontvangen de tips al!
Meer over de wekelijkse mail. Of blijf op de hoogte via Facebook. Aanmelding beveiligd met Google reCaptcha.

Elja Trum

Elja Trum

Photofacts; alles wat met fotografie te maken heeft!

Wil je graag mooiere foto's maken en op de hoogte blijven van ontwikkelingen binnen de fotografie? Photofacts plaatst leerzame artikelen die gerelateerd zijn aan fotografie. Variërend van product-aankondiging tot praktische fotografietips of de bespreking van een website. Photofacts bericht dagelijks over fotografie en is een uit de hand gelopen hobby project van Elja Trum. De artikelen worden geschreven door een team van vrijwillige bloggers. Mocht je het leuk vinden om een of meerdere artikelen te schrijven op Photofacts, neem dan contact op.Meer over Photofacts

Gratis eBook: Fotograferen van Kinderen

Mis dit niet: Tips voor adembenemende familiekiekjes!
Ontdek 25 praktische tips waardoor je prachtige foto's van je (klein)kinderen kunt maken. Je krijgt van mij ook wekelijks nieuwe fotografietips per mail.



Nee, ik maak al fantastische foto's van kinderen

Om Photofacts.nl goed te laten functioneren maken we gebruik van cookies. Bekijk ons cookiebeleid. akkoord